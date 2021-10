GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Verona man is in the hospital after being shot, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened on South Fork Road in Gallatin County on Saturday around 2 a.m.

In a press release, KSP said that during a preliminary investigation it was determined that Taylor M. Barnett, of Verona, shot Joshua C. Sayler, of Verona, multiple times while they were in an altercation.

Sayler was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Ohio.

The investigation is ongoing.