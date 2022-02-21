Watch
KSP: Investigating weekend shooting in Rockcastle County

Posted at 8:11 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 08:11:55-05

MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that happened around 8:45 Saturday night on Three Oaks Road in Rockcastle County.

The preliminary investigation reveals a dispute between two neighbors. Upon investigation, troopers say Donnie Lamb, 57, of Mt. Vernon allegedly shot his neighbor George Davis, 74, of Mt. Vernon once in the chest.

Davis was later flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lamb was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

