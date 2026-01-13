KSP investigation leads to arrest of Cynthiana man charged with rape of minor

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Cynthiana man was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree rape of a minor.

According to the citation, 23-year-old Kyle McBride was interviewed by Kentucky State Police Post 6 as part of an ongoing investigation.

The citation states that "during the interview, McBride admitted to having sexual intercourse" with a juvenile on Dec. 2.

According to the citation, the interview was recorded, and the investigation remains ongoing.