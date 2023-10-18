KSP: Jessamine County man charged with child exploitation offense

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 29-year-old Darren Ruble on a charge related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

According to KSP, Ruble was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began when police discovered the suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

Police say the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a lab for further examination.

Ruble is charged with one count of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12.

He is booked in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the KSP.