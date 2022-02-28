Police: Jordan Morgan's murder suspect arrested, found walking along road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search for Jordan Morgan's murder suspect, Shannon Gilday, ended just after 4:30 a.m. Monday when he was found walking along Barnes Mill Road by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Gilday is charged with murder, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief, assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

"We are thankful the search for Gilday has come to an end, and are grateful for the public and other agencies that have remained vigilant since Gilday was named a suspect on Thursday," said Sgt. Robert Purdy in a statement. "Their efforts ultimately resulted in his safe apprehension early this morning."

Provided to LEX 18 Jordan Morgan with her mother, Lisa

Morgan was killed early Tuesday morning in a home invasion on Willis Branch Road in Madison County. She is the daughter of former state representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Police believe 23-year-old Shannon Vince Gilday, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home at approximately 4:00 am, armed with a rifle.

Once inside, police believe he shot and killed Morgan while she was in bed. Based on their initial investigation, police believe there was not a connection between Morgan and Gilday prior to the incident. Sgt. Robert Purdy said they currently believe she was not the target.

After the initial shooting, police say Gilday confronted the homeowner when both fired gunshots at each other. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Katie Gilday, the mother of the suspect released a statement:

"First I want to state that I am greatly saddened for the Morgan family, friends and loved ones for the pain and suffering it is believed by the police that my son has caused them and especially for the loss of their daughter Jordan. It is a terrible tragedy.

My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail.

I plead to Shannon to turn himself in so that he can get the help he so desperately needs.

Meanwhile, I thank my family and friends for their love and support and ask for our privacy as we navigate through this unthinkable tragedy."

"Until we locate the suspect, the person we're looking for, we may have ideas about what motives are, but until we get to talk to him, that's information we're not going to have at this point," Purdy said.

Police say they learned about Gilday following a "credible tip" Tuesday evening from someone who doesn't live in the area.

"A lot of times, we say 'if you see something or you think you know something, call us.' And that clue and that credible tip is what led to the developments in this investigation."

The photo below is a photo of the 2016 Toyota Corolla, which was allegedly at the scene of a home invasion and murder in Madison County, Ky. The photo was captured in Ohio on February 16, 2022, and provided to KSP by Blue Ash PD (Ohio).

Provided to Kentucky State Police by Blue Ash Police Department (Ohio)

KSP says they have reason to believe Gilday has some camping gear/equipment in the vehicle with him.

"We are asking people in rural areas, state parks, and national forests to be on the lookout for the suspect and his vehicle."

Gilday has an active arrest warrant for Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder. Shannon Gilday is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

Police say they don't have reason to believe Gilday is familiar with Madison County. His location remains unknown.

Gilday is approximately 6' tall and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask.

For safety reasons, do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver. Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623.2404.

KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation, assisted by KSP Personnel, Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, ATF, Madison County Attorney’s Office, and Taylor Mill Police Department.