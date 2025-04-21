Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: Juvenile killed in Russell County crash, man charged with vehicular homicide

mugshot template (12).png
Russell County Detention Center
mugshot template (12).png
Posted

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police says that a juvenile was killed in a crash in Russell County, and a man is charged with vehicular homicide.

According to KSP, they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sano Mount Olive Road on April 20 at 1:14 a.m. CST.

KSP says an investigation revealed that 31-year-old David King was traveling east on Sano Mount Olive Road in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

A juvenile passenger, according to KSP, was taken to the Russell County Hospital, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Russell County coroner.

KSP says a second juvenile passenger was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third juvenile passenger was also taken to the Russell County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

King, according to KSP, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol, DUI third offense, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to wear seat belts, and reckless driving. He is booked in the Russell County Detention Center.

KSP Senior Trooper Brandon Roark is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18