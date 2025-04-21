KSP: Juvenile killed in Russell County crash, man charged with vehicular homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police says that a juvenile was killed in a crash in Russell County, and a man is charged with vehicular homicide.

According to KSP, they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sano Mount Olive Road on April 20 at 1:14 a.m. CST.

KSP says an investigation revealed that 31-year-old David King was traveling east on Sano Mount Olive Road in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

A juvenile passenger, according to KSP, was taken to the Russell County Hospital, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Russell County coroner.

KSP says a second juvenile passenger was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a third juvenile passenger was also taken to the Russell County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

King, according to KSP, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol, DUI third offense, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to wear seat belts, and reckless driving. He is booked in the Russell County Detention Center.

KSP Senior Trooper Brandon Roark is investigating the crash.