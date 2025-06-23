KSP: Juvenile killed, man arrested following ATV crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a juvenile was killed and a man was arrested following an ATV crash on June 21 in Lewis County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that 39-year-old Adam Thacker was operating an ATV near River Street when he "failed to negotiate a curve, causing his ATV to overturn, ejecting a juvenile passenger."

KSP says the juvenile was taken to Meadow View Hospital for reported life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Thacker, according to KSP, was arrested and is charged with vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol, first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.