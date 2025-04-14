KSP: Kentucky payroll employee arrested after she allegedly falsified records

OAK GROVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a payroll employee for the City of Oak Grove was arrested and charged after an investigation found that she allegedly altered her time sheets and destroyed payroll records.

KSP detailed that 38-year-old Hailey A. Bamford was found to have allegedly "falsified her time entry and altered her time sheets since May 2022."

During the investigation, KSP noted that an audit revealed several instances of "false entries, altering, deletion, and destruction of records to business payroll" for the city.

Further, from May 2022 through October 2023, Bamford allegedly falsified business records "to obtain city taxpayer money via theft of time for a minimum of $6,208.75," according to KSP.

The Christian County Grand Jury returned a True Bill for one count of "abuse of public trust than 10,000" and 14 counts of tampering with public records. Bamford was arrested on Monday for those charges, KSP reported.