KSP: Lawrence County man arrested for sexual crimes against children, animals

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Lawrence County man was arrested for sexual crimes against children and animals following an investigation.

According to KSP, on Thursday afternoon, 26-year-old Christopher Price was located, interviewed, and arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says that their Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after they discovered Price was distributing sexually explicit images of minors online.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Louisa, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination, according to KSP.

KSP says that Price was arrested and charged with the following:



First-degree sodomy;

25 counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance;

20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance;

8 counts of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance;

9 counts of sexual crimes committed against an animal.

He is booked in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, and the investigation remains ongoing.