KSP: London man arrested following child sexual abuse material investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a London man has been arrested following a child sexual abuse material investigation on Dec. 18.

KSP says that its Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect, 31-year-old Lloyd Riley, reportedly uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

According to KSP, the investigation led to a search warrant at a home in London, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing, and Riley is charged with one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Riley is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.