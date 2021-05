DEMOSSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating after receiving a call about two found dead in Pendleton County on May 28.

Troopers found 28-year-old Dillon K. Carpenter of DeMossville, and 24-year-old Madison Klups of Springboro, Ohio with fatal gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help Kentucky police, give them a call.