KSP looking for inmate accused of walking away from Elliott County prison

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say walked away from a minimum-security unit at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

62-year-old Randall W. Whitaker is described as a 5'11" 222-pound male with partially gray hair and blue eyes. He has a scar over his right eye.

Whitaker was serving a 29-year sentence and was eligible for parole in August 2024. His charges include burglary, wanton endangerment, flagrant non-support, bail jumping, receiving stolen property, escape 2nd degree, theft by deception, criminal mischief, and burglary out of Warren County. He was also serving on possession of a controlled substance out of Simpson and Ohio counties and trafficking in a controlled substance out of Edmonson and Butler counties.

Kentucky State Police is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.