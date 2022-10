(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in locating 62-year-old Danny Bolin, of West Liberty, Ky.

Police say Bolin has an active arrest warrant for two counts of Sexual Abuse (1st Degree) for a victim under the age of 12 and five counts of Sexual Abuse (1st Degree).

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police Morehead at (606) 784-4127 or local law enforcement.