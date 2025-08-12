KSP: Man arrested after attempting to steal multiple vehicles following crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to "forcibly steal multiple vehicles" following a crash on I-165 southbound in Warren County on Monday afternoon.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that Post 3 responded to the scene near mile marker five and encountered the man, identified by officials as 24-year-old Gregorio Lopez.

KSP says that Lopez fled from troopers into a wooded area near I-165 and Sweeney Road.

During the interaction, KSP says that "at least two troopers discharged their agency-issued weapons," but Lopez was not hit by gunfire.

According to KSP, Lopez was arrested and taken to a "local hospital as a precaution for a suspected reaction to an illegal substance."

KSP says no other injuries were reported during the incident, and it remains under investigation.

According to the Warren County Detention Center website, Lopez is charged with the following:

