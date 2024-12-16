KSP: Man arrested after shooting at law enforcement in Washington County

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a first responder after police say that he shot at two law enforcement officials Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Washington County.

37-year-old Bradley Couch from Springfield, Kentucky, has been arrested on charges including two counts of attempted murder of a first responder after KSP said that he shot at a trooper and a Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy after they responded to a house on Saint Rose Lebanon Road on Dec. 11 for a report of domestic violence.

After shooting at the deputy and trooper upon their arrival at the house, KSP and the WCSO were able to give verbal commands to Couch to exit the house. Couch complied, exited the house, and was placed under arrest without further incident, a release from the KSP states.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder of a first responder, Couch was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). Couch was taken to the Marion County Detention Center.