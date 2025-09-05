KSP: Man arrested, charged following death investigation in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man has been arrested and charged following a death investigation on Thursday night in Barren County.

According to KSP, they responded to a home on East Third Street in Park City, where a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

After a preliminary investigation, KSP says that 40-year-old Thomas Orlando was taken into custody and booked in the Barren County Detention Center.

KSP says that Orlando is charged with murder-domestic violence, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.