KSP: Man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they have arrested and charged a Pendleton County man with child sexual exploitation offenses.

According to KSP, on March 11 just after 8:00 p.m., 44-year-old Rick Brooks was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says their Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after "discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online."

The investigation, according to KSP, resulted in a search warrant at a home in Demossville, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination."

According to KSP, the investigation is ongoing and Brooks is charged with 11 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and 11 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and Brooks is booked in the Pendleton County Detention Center.