KSP: Man charged with murder after Nicholas County shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday night on Cassidy Creek Road.

Dalton Barker has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road at 9:18 p.m. Sunday and found Frisco Johnson had been shot.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.

Barker was lodged at the Bourbon County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.