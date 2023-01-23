KSP: Man charged with murder after Nicholas County shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday night on Cassidy Creek Road.
Dalton Barker has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road at 9:18 p.m. Sunday and found Frisco Johnson had been shot.
Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.
Barker was lodged at the Bourbon County Detention Center.
This case remains under investigation.