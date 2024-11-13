KSP: Monroe County man charged with charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monroe County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP report that 37-year-old Robert Allen Tabor was charged with eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

A release states that an investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began after the suspect was discovered sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant in Tompkinsville, in which police say the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the KSP's lab for examination.

An investigation is ongoing, and Tabor's charges are Class-C felonies that are punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Tabor was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.