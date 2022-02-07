KSP: Person shot and killed by trooper after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Powell County where one person died.

On Sunday afternoon, the Powell County Sheriff's Office and Stanton Police Department were called for a wellness check of two people on Cat Creek Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a separate person at the home had attempted to shoot someone, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Troopers attempted to serve the arrest warrant, but the person was uncooperative and refused to leave the home.

LEX 18 spoke to one neighbor who lives close to the home that police were focused on. She says she had gone to Lexington and was trying to return home, but the road was blocked off.

When she finally did reach her house, she joined her husband in hiding toward the back of their home in the dark, where they had been instructed to go by police.

"They did ask us to, you know, stay away from the windows because he (the man across the street) was armed," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

KSP says the person was uncooperative and then set fire to the trailer.

LEX 18 (received permission from viewer to use)

When that person left the home, police say he had a gun on him and was shooting in the direction of troopers and officers. A trooper then returned fire and shot and killed the person.

"Heard the first shot, and we just hit the floor. We stayed on the floor for probably seven minutes. It was about seven minutes," said the neighbor. "It was, it was an insane environment. I had never in my life imagined this would happen on Cat Creek Road."