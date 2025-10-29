Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP: Pike County man arrested following child sexual abuse material investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Pike County man has been arrested following a child sexual abuse material investigation.

According to KSP, 34-year-old Charles Michael Hopkins was interviewed and taken into custody as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation on Oct. 28.

KSP says its Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Hopkins uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

As a result, KSP says a search warrant was executed at Hopkins' home in Virgie, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

According to KSP, Hopkins is charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance, and he is booked in the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation remains ongoing.

