KSP search for inmate who escaped from Henderson County Detention Center

HENDERSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An inmate reportedly escaped from the Henderson County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, prompting a search by Kentucky State Police.

KSP detailed that 53-year-old Timothy A. Oliver, fled the facility at around 12:15 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police Henderson Post 16.

Oliver is described by officials as standing at, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a baseball cap.

Oliver was serving a sentence for third-degree burglary at the time of his escape.

Kentucky State Police are asking anyone with information about Oliver's location to contact their local law enforcement agency or KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.