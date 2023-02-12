KSP searching for 18-year-old murder suspect in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a death on February 9 in McLean County.

Police say that 18-year-old William C. Arant, also known as Conor or Willie, of Island is charged with murder and first-degree burglary after a death investigation on 375 West Second Street in Calhoun.

According to officials, 20-year-old Steven G. Powell of Calhoun was killed after a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was taken to Owensboro Health, where he later died.

Calhoun's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville for an autopsy.

Officials have issued a warrant for his arrest and say he is believed to be in the Owensboro area.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 270-826-3312.