KSP searching for 28-year-old escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate who they say walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday evening.

According to KSP, 28-year-old Jarod R. Barnes from Elizabethtown was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

KSP describes him as a black male, 5'9" tall, weighing around 206 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and having several chest and arm tattoos.

Anyone with information on Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 859-623-2404.

KSP says that Barnes was serving a sentence for possession of engaging in organized crime-criminal syndicate, second-degree PFO enhancement, and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance.