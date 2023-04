KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a Knox County man in connection to a murder that happened around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Police say that a female was shot and killed in the Gray community.

Officials have an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Brian Smith.

According to officials, Smith was last seen driving a blue Ford vehicle with damage to the rear passenger side.

Kentucky State Police

KSP says that Smith is armed and dangerous and do not approach him, call 911.