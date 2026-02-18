KSP searching for man wanted on arson, kidnapping and attempted murder charges

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple serious felony charges including arson, kidnapping and attempted murder.

KSP detailed that Marty Eugene Hurley is wanted by KSP Post 9 in Pikeville on charges of arson, two counts of kidnapping an adult, three counts of attempted murder, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Hurley has tattoos on both arms, according to KSP.

Anyone with information about Hurley's location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.