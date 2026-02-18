Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP searching for man wanted on arson, kidnapping and attempted murder charges

Featured Image Custom Edit (8).png
Kentucky State Police
Featured Image Custom Edit (8).png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple serious felony charges including arson, kidnapping and attempted murder.

KSP detailed that Marty Eugene Hurley is wanted by KSP Post 9 in Pikeville on charges of arson, two counts of kidnapping an adult, three counts of attempted murder, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Hurley has tattoos on both arms, according to KSP.

Anyone with information about Hurley's location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18