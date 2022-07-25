MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is searching for a stolen vehicle and investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her home on Rice Hill Road.

KSP received a call from Jackson County 911 around 8:33 p.m. Saturday requesting investigative assistance after Mary King Abrams, 83, was located inside her home. Troopers and detectives, along with Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed she had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

The ongoing investigation indicates a vehicle belonging to Abrams, a gray 2017 Ford Escape, was stolen from her residence. The vehicle is believed to have a license plate of 151-XRR. The individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Foul play is suspected and KSP advises to not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the occupants for safety reasons.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404, remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555, or use the KSP app.

