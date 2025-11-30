KSP shoot and kill man after he allegedly threatens them during unrelated warrant search

MARTHA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that troopers shot and killed a 69-year-old man Saturday night in Lawrence County after he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during an unrelated warrant search.

Troopers had arrived at a home on KY 1715 in Matha, Kentucky on Nov. 29 to search for a woman with active arrest warrants for an assault charge.

Upon arrival, a man, identified as Timothy Keeton, reportedly confronted the officers from a neighboring home that was unrelated to their investigation.

Keeton allegedly told the troopers to turn their lights off or he would shoot them out, according to the preliminary investigation. He briefly returned to his home and allegedly came back with a firearm, KSP reported.

Troopers then ordered Keeton to put the firearm down. When Keeton raised the firearm in the direction of the officers, multiple troopers discharged their agency-issued firearms, striking him, KSP added.

Officers immediately provided lifesaving aid, but Keeton died from his injuries, KSP said. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the trooper-involved shooting.