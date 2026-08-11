Former Trooper Island director indicted on theft charge involving camp funds

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Clinton County grand jury has indicted Jonathan M. Biven, charging him with theft by unlawful taking or disposition involving more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

According to the indictment, the alleged theft occurred between January 1, 2019, and September 30, 2024, and involved revenue and/or funds belonging to Trooper Island, the Kentucky State Police youth camp program.

Prosecutors allege Biven unlawfully took or exercised control over the money with the intent to deprive the organization of its property.

The indictment was returned by a Clinton County grand jury on August 6. Biven is scheduled to be arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court on September 10, 2026, at 9 a.m.

Director of Public Relations or spokesperson for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, Natalie Chaudoin released a statement, announcing that Biven's has been placed on leave.

“Jonathan Biven is employed as a Public Safety Officer for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s Department of Public Safety at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). The Louisville Regional Airport Authority is aware of the charges filed against Mr. Biven related to his prior tenure with the Kentucky State Police and association with Trooper Island. Effective Friday, August 7, 2026, Mr. Biven was placed on administrative leave with pay from the Louisville Regional Airport Authority pending further investigation into this matter.”

In addition, KSP released a statement, reporting that in September 2024, KSP found "potential misappropriation" of Trooper Island Camp funds by the former Trooper Island director.

An investigation was opened and the financial transaction findings were presented by the Commonwealth's Attorney to a grand jury.

"The Kentucky State Police is committed to upholding the integrity of Trooper Island Camp and providing meaningful, quality experiences for children across the commonwealth. Since its creation, Trooper Island has served over 40,000 youth, many of whom have gone on to serve with the Kentucky State Police and other law enforcement agencies," KSP stated.