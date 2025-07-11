Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP: Troopers 'rescue domestic violence victims' after 911 call from juvenile

Laurel County Detention Center
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a 911 call from a juvenile, troopers with Kentucky State Police "rescued victims of a domestic violence situation in Laurel County," the agency reports.

According to a press release, troopers responded to a home located on Tib Drive around 1 p.m. on July 9 for reports of a domestic violence situation called in to Laurel County 911 and later transferred to KSP.

The call, KSP reports, was made by a juvenile inside the home.

When unable to make contact with individuals inside the home, troopers made a forcible entry.

Once inside, 36-year-old Brandon Lunsford was taken into custody, who "was holding his spouse and juvenile children against their will in an attempt to avoid apprehension."

He was charged with:

  • 1 count of fourth degree domestic violence, minor injury.
  • 3 counts of second degree unlawful imprisonment.
  • 1 county of first degree strangulation, domestic violence related.
