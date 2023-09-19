KSP: Two arrested, charged with murder in Spencer County death investigation

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - — Two people have been arrested and are charged with murder in connection to a Spencer County death investigation.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), in conjunction with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), they executed multiple search warrants which led to the arrest of the two individuals.

Troopers say 22-year-old Kimberly Walton, from Cincinnati, Ohio and 39-year-old Edet Wettee, also from Cincinnati, were arrested. According to KSP, the investigation started in May when troopers responded to a structure fire and found human remains inside. The remains were soon after identified as 35-year-old Christiana Walker, from Taylorsville.

KSP says that search warrants were issued after the Shelby County Coroner determined that Walker's death was a homicide.

Both Walton and Wettee have been charged with one count of murder and are currently incarcerated in Ohio and are awaiting extradition to Kentucky, according to the release.

The release adds that one juvenile was in Wettee's custody at the time of his arrest. That juvenile is now currently in the care of the State of Ohio.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.