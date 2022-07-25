BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been charged in connection to a Bath County murder that occurred early Monday morning.

KSP says through investigation they identified possible suspects involved in the shooting. 32-year-old Michael S. Walker was charged with Murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Brittany E. Reed has been charged with Complicity to Murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Christopher “Rooster” Turner of Jeffersonville, Ky for Murder. Christopher Turner is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on Mr. Turner’s whereabouts, please contact Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.