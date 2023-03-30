KSP: Two people found dead in Rockcastle County home

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after two people were found dead in a Rockcastle County home Wednesday night.

KSP was notified of an active domestic dispute at a residence on Copper Creek Road shortly after 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Preliminary investigation reveals the dispute involved 47-year-old Michael D. Collinsworth and his wife, 45-year-old Tonya L. Collinsworth, both of Mount Vernon.

During the investigation, officials determined Michael shot his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.

Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

Both have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing.