KSP: Washington Co. man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) reported on Friday that a man from Washington County was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

KSP says that 53-year-old Joseph Timothy Graves was arrested on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. following an investigation that was started after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Graves was allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A release says the investigation resulted in a search warrant that was used to seize equipment that was reportedly used to facilitate the crime. The equipment was taken to a forensic lab for examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

Graves has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. The charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison, the release states.