KSP: West Liberty man charged following sexual abuse investigation

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A West Liberty man was charged following a sexual abuse investigation in February, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

The KSP say that 56-year-old Timmy Ray Keeton was charged with, "Incest, Rape 3rd degree and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree," on Feb. 22 after detectives responded to a home in West Liberty and spoke with people including two female juveniles. KSP says that Keeton was interviewed after the females.

KSP Post 8 in Morehead was originally requested by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office to assist in the investigation into the sexual abuse allegations on Feb. 19.

No other details have been made available at this time, but KSP say that an investigation is ongoing.