KSP: Whitley County man charged with first-degree murder in 3-year-old's death

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office requesting help with a death investigation in the Woodbine community of Whitley County. Their preliminary investigation revealed Whitley County EMS responded to a home where the child was unresponsive. The child was transported by EMS to Baptist Heath Corbin and later pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

KSP says 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, was arrested and is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center. He's charged with first-degree murder.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiner's Office.

KSP Detective Logan Gay is continuing the investigation.