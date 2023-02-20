Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: Whitley County man charged with first-degree murder in 3-year-old's death

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:07:52-05

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office requesting help with a death investigation in the Woodbine community of Whitley County. Their preliminary investigation revealed Whitley County EMS responded to a home where the child was unresponsive. The child was transported by EMS to Baptist Heath Corbin and later pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

KSP says 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor, of Woodbine, was arrested and is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center. He's charged with first-degree murder.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiner's Office.

KSP Detective Logan Gay is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community