KSP: Wolfe County deputy shot with own gun during struggle, suspect arrested

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Wolfe County deputy was shot with his own gun after a struggle with the person he was trying to arrest.

Kentucky State Police says the deputy, identified in an arrest citation as Deputy Jacob Holland, made contact with an armed man on Bear Pen Road.

KSP says the man, 26-year-old Christopher Whisman, ran from the deputy and after a brief chase, they ended up fighting over the deputy's gun. The deputy was shot during the struggle.

The suspect was not injured and was arrested. Deputy Holland was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center in Breathitt County for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Whisman has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. It's unclear why Whisman was arrested in the first place.