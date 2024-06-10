KSP: Woodford County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Woodford County man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses.

According to KSP, on June 6, around 8:10 p.m., their electronic crime branch arrested 43-year-old Chad A. Swiger as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

KSP says an investigation was opened after discovering Swiger sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, which resulted in a search warrant of his residence.

According to a release, Swiger's equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP reports that this is an ongoing investigation.

Swiger is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

He is lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center.