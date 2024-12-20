KY AG announces conviction of Fayette Co. man on child exploitation charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the conviction of a Fayette County man on child exploitation charges on Friday.

A release says that 52-year-old Jonathan Edward Adams was convicted of possession and attempted distribution of child sex abuse material.

The Lexington Police Department found child sex abuse material after searching Adams' electronic devices following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to the release.

Adams pleaded guilty to one count of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony, and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, a class A felony. Adams will be sentenced to a total of five years, and the commonwealth opposes probation, the release says.

Adams' sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2025.

Adams will also be required to register on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Attorney General Coleman said, “Protecting Kentucky’s children is one of our most important responsibilities as parents and as prosecutors.” Coleman added, “I’m grateful for the collaboration among our partners that has put this predator behind bars.”

