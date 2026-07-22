Lancaster police chief charged with DUI, placed on administrative leave after crash

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lancaster Police Chief Ryan Hughes is reportedly facing DUI and criminal mischief charges after a single-vehicle crash on US 27 in Somerset on July 17.

According to an arrest citation, Somerset police responded to the area of North Highway 27 and Cooperative Way at 9:09 p.m. after a report of a single-vehicle accident. A caller had reportedly stopped to assist Hughes after his vehicle caught fire.

The caller told 911 that Hughes appeared to be under the influence and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person, the citation read.

When an officer made contact with Hughes and the 911 caller, the officer reported that he could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Hughes' breath.

Hughes told the officer he had consumed a few drinks around an hour before getting behind the wheel of his 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC, the citation detailed.

EMS transported Hughes to the emergency room at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the citation, the officer requested Hughes submit to a blood test. Hughes reportedly refused. The officer applied for a search warrant, and after the warrant was signed, Hughes then submitted to the test without incident.

The vehicle Hughes was driving caused damage to a state right-of-way fence believed to exceed $500, the citation noted.

Hughes is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08) — first offense — and first-degree criminal mischief. He is due in Pulaski County court on Aug. 10

Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney said Hughes has been placed on administrative leave while the city investigates.

"My office is aware of an off-duty accident Chief Ryan Hughes was involved in Friday evening around 9pm. This one vehicle accident resulted in some non-life-threatening injuries as well as Chief Hughes being charged with a DUI and Criminal Mischief," Gaffney said.

"We take these matters seriously, will follow all policy and procedures as well as the law to ensure a thorough, fair and just process for all parties," Gaffney added.