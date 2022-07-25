Watch Now
Large police presence at Lexington apartment complex after reported bank robbery

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:28:25-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a bank robbery and a large police presence at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities were called Monday morning to Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive after a reported bank robbery. Shortly after that incident, a large police presence was spotted at the nearby Pinebrook Apartments. A SWAT vehicle has also arrived at the scene.

Authorities have been at the scene for more than an hour.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more information.

