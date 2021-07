LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is on the scene of a large police presence on Thirlstane Court, located outside of New Circle Road and not far from Kenawood Park.

The street is blocked off by police with caution tape. U.S. Marshals are on the scene as well.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

