Laurel Co. man charged with DUI after allegedly hitting vehicle in Walmart parking lot

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man is charged with DUI after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in London on Saturday night.

According to the London Police Department, 60-year-old Anthony Boles was operating a vehicle when he reportedly hit a vehicle in a parking spot.

Police say that Boles told them he was on his cell phone and "leaned over to get a cigarette he had dropped, while operating the vehicle."

According to police, the officer on scene reportedly observed indicators of impairment in Boles, and following an investigation, he was arrested.

Police say Boles is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances, failure of the owner to maintain required insurance, and other traffic and equipment violations.

Boles is booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.