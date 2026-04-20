Laurel County deputies use tracking device to catch 2 men accused of stealing campaign signs

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says that deputies used a tracking device and a camera to catch a father and son who were stealing and destroying political signs for Sheriff John Root.

Detectives arrested 71-year-old Gayle Jeffrey and 28-year-old James Jeffrey, both of London, following a traffic stop on Melcon Lane. Both men face charges of theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests stem from an investigation into numerous complaints about the destruction of political signs ahead of the upcoming election.

On April 17, a property owner on Tom Jensen Highway reported that a "reelect John Root for Sheriff" sign was removed without permission and replaced with another candidate's sign, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that on April 19, another sign for Sheriff Root was placed on the property. This time, the sign was equipped with a tracking device, and a camera was set up nearby.

Later that day, the sheriff's office says the camera alerted deputies that two people were vandalizing the sign, removing it, and placing another candidate's sign in its place.

Detectives tracked the device to the suspects' vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver initially denied having the sign. After deputies informed the driver about the tracking device, he admitted the sign was in the trunk, along with another vandalized sign for Sheriff Root.

The sheriff's office says that both men admitted they did not have permission to be on the property or to place political signs there. One of the men admitted to breaking the sign into pieces and putting it in their car.

According to the sheriff's office, Gayle admitted to knowing about the vandalism and theft and told deputies he was instructed to place another sheriff candidate's sign at every location where they saw a sign for Sheriff Root.

Both are booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.