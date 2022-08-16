Watch Now
Laurel County man accused of stealing vehicle from business, later involved in hit-and-run

Posted at 3:20 PM, Aug 16, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle in Laurel County that was later involved in a hit-and-run.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says that 34-year-old Rex Smallwood, of East Bernstadt, has been charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more. These charges stem from an incident back in June where a vehicle was stolen from a London business off South Laurel Road. The vehicle was then involved in a hit-and-run which also damaged a Laurel County ambulance.

Officials posted surveillance video of the suspect on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, and with help from the public, they were able to identify the person involved and arrested them.

Smallwood is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

