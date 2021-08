LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrested 47-year-old Scott Edward Pressley after finding a dead woman in his home.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Pressley bound the female victim and then returned the next day and found her deceased. Investigators say that Pressley then covered her body in items from around his house in an attempt to hide her body.

The case is still under investigation.