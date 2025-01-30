Laurel County man arrested, charged with DUI after allegedly wrecking car into ditch

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man was arrested and charged with a DUI after allegedly wrecking his vehicle into a ditch off Ruben Ridge Road on Jan. 28.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a call about a non-injury crash and were advised by dispatch that the driver of the vehicle fled on foot after the wreck.

When arriving on the scene, officials say that the driver, identified by police as 43-year-old Christopher Creech, was "peeking around a tree off the roadway." Further, officers gave "a verbal command for Creech to come out."

After an investigation, officials found that Creech was the driver of the wrecked Ford Mustang and that he was under the influence and wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officials note that the plate on the Ford Mustang was not registered to it.

Creech was charged with the following:



operating a motor vehicle under the influence

no registration plates

failure of owner to maintain required insurance

display of illegal/altered registration plate

leaving the scene of an accident

Officials say he was also charged on a "Clay District bench warrant of arrest for failure to pay fines regarding numerous insurance and registration violations."

Creech was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.