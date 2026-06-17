Laurel County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges following KSP investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 71-year-old Laurel County man has been arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Tuesday afternoon, their Electronic Crime Branch arrested William Curry on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP says the investigation began after they received a call from the Probation and Parole Office in London for assistance.

As a result, KSP says that Curry was charged with possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

According to KSP, a cellular phone that was used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Curry was booked in the Laurel County Detention Center, and the investigation remains ongoing by KSP.