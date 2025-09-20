Laurel County man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he was found lying in the middle of a road and later fought with law enforcement, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says that 40-year-old Michael Harp was arrested at around 9 p.m. on Becky Lane.

A release states that deputies were dispatched to a report of a man lying in the road, and when they arrived, they found Harp with his legs crossed in the middle of the road. Harp reportedly refused to identify himself, but had three outstanding warrants.

Officials say Harp resisted arrest and struggled with the deputy before being taken into custody. They also allege Harp had unlawfully entered a residence and stolen a power tool, which was found in his possession.

Harp is charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, disarming a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and second-degree burglary.

He was also served a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for flagrant nonsupport, a Laurel District Court contempt of court warrant, and a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear.

Harp was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.