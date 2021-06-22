Watch
Laurel County man charged after allegedly shooting woman twice in the chest

Laurel County Correctional Center
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 22, 2021
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly shot a woman twice in the chest.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Stephen Wombles, of London, was arrested early Monday morning off Lake Road.

Sheriff's investigators say they were called to Lake Road early Monday morning after a reported shooting. They later learned some sort of altercation took place at a home where a woman was shot. The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London with serious injuries.

Wombles was arrested and charged with assault – first-degree – domestic violence. He remains lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

